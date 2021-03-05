Nick Jonas releases ‘euphoria inspired’ song ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra

Grammy singer Nick Jonas takes to social media to announce the release of his This is Heaven official audio inspired by Priyanka Chopra.



Nick revealed his inspired for This is Heaven during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 and claimed, “It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song...”



“it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond. And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, 'Oh finally.'"



Check it out below:



