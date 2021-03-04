close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 4, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable video leaves fans gushing

There is no doubt that Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exude couple goals.

They leave fans awe stuck with their adorable photos and videos.

This time it was no different as the Mehar Posh actress shared an adorable video of her and her hubby shooting what looks like a commercial.

It comes to no surprise as fans showered the couple with heart emojis as well as compliments.

"Gorgeous," one user commented.

"Fabulous," another wrote.

Take a look:



