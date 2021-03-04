close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 4, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5 partner up for new single 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion have partnered up to create a groovy song called Beautiful Mistakes.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared that she and the band, which consists of members Adam Levine, 41, James Valentine, 42, PJ Morton, 39, Matt Flynn, 50, Sam Farrar, 42, and Jesse Carmichael, 41.

The groovy song delves into a romance gone awry from the view of both lovers.

"BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES FT. ME OUT NOW. run it up hotties @maroon5," Megan wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:



