Humaima Malik prays for strength with new hijab choices

Star Humaima Malik has recently decided to don the hijab and has taken to social media to request prayers and support for her decision.



The star announced her decision over on Instagram Stories alongside a selfie. The caption alongside the post read, "There are very few people in life who expect nothing from you but your own good! Noor you are so noorani meri pyaari Noori, may Allah bless you always and forever.”

