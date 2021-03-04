Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim announces birth of daughter

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: AFP

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim on Thursday took to social media to announce the birth of his baby daughter.



"Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of jo," tweeted the all-rounder.

The cricketer also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad.

Following his tweet, former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated Imad.

"Mashallah boht boht mubarak ho maddy," he wrote.



Other Pakistani cricketers followed suit, congratulating the all-rounder on the welcome news.





