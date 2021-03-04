Dolly Parton overwhelmed after receiving 50th Grammy nod

Dolly Parton got her first Grammy 51 years ago and is happy to carry on the legacy this year too

Dolly Parton is over the moon after she won a nomination for Grammy for the 50th time.

The music icon got her first Grammy 51 years ago and is happy to carry on the legacy this year too.

Expressing her thoughts on the prestigious honour, Parton revealed, “It’s always special. You always love to be acknowledged. Like I’ve always said, ‘I don’t work for awards and rewards.’”



She added this year’s nomination for There Was Jesus is extra-special because it is something that is very close to her heart.

“That particular song … was more rewarding to me than winning an award,” she said. “I felt very blessed to be a part of such a wonderful song.”