Thu Mar 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021
BTS’s RM recalls singing hit Punjabi songs in before debut: ‘It’s really famous!’

BTS’s RM left ARMYs shocked the moment she he shed light on the one Punjabi song he used to belt out to before debuting at the age of 14.

RM got candid over it all during his interview with Rolling Stone India back in 2017 and revealed, "I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun. It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14.”


