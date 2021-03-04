Prince Philip's health is improving, says Duchess Camilla

Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital two weeks ago, leaving British royal family and fans concerned about his health.

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla on Wednesday shared an update on the Duke of Edinburg's health , saying the husband of Queen Elizabeth is "slightly improving".

According to a report, the wife of Prince Charles was asked about the Duke of Edinburg's condition during her visit to a community vaccination center at St Paul's Church on Wednesday morning.

The question was asked by Anne Sheehan, a receptionist at the Covid vaccination center.

"We keep our fingers crossed," the Duchess was quoted as saying.

Prince Philip was moved to Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for tests and observation on a pre-existing heart condition.