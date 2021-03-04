close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Prince Philip's health is improving, says Duchess Camilla

Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Prince Philip  was admitted to a hospital two weeks ago, leaving  British royal family and fans concerned about his health.

Duchess of Cornwall  Camilla on Wednesday shared  an update on the  Duke of Edinburg's health , saying the husband of Queen Elizabeth is "slightly improving".

According to a report, the wife of Prince Charles was asked about the Duke of Edinburg's condition during her visit to a community vaccination center at St Paul's Church on Wednesday morning.

The question was asked by Anne Sheehan, a receptionist at the Covid vaccination center.

"We keep our fingers crossed," the Duchess was quoted as saying.

Prince Philip was moved to Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for tests and observation on a pre-existing heart condition.

