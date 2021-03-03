Priya Prakash disappointed over waiting for her films to release since two years

Priya Prakash started getting tremendous offers from the film industry after her wink video went viral

Wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier, who became uber-famous overnight came forth shedding light on her projects in Bollywood.



In 2018, Priya took rose to fame with her signature wink and won the hearts of millions of people. Soon after, she started getting tremendous offers from the film industry.

Currently, the actress is awaiting for the release of her films, which had been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I have waited for a good time of 2 years after my first release so that I get a good launch and also good offers. I am being very selective with the kind of movies I do," Priya revealed in a recent interview.

Talking about how she received fame overnight, the actress added, "I think it was my luck that favoured me at that time and now I’m working hard to keep up and maintain everything that was given to me.”