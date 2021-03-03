Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor wish Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday as she turns 34

Indian stars Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor wished fellow B-town actress Shraddha Kapoor, who turned a year older today, Wednesday.



Katrina shared a lovely snap of the Baaghi 3 actress on her Instagram story and wished her a happiest birthday.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday dear @Shraddhakapoor. May U have the most wonderful year.”

Kareena, who recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan, also took to photo-video sharing platform to send birthday greetings to Shraddha.

Sharing a throwback picture of Shraddha, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday”.

Shraddha is currently busy making memories at her cousin Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding in the Maldives.