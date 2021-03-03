Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor wish Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday as she turns 34

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian stars Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor wished fellow B-town actress Shraddha Kapoor, who turned a year older today, Wednesday.
Katrina shared a lovely snap of the Baaghi 3 actress on her Instagram story and wished her a happiest birthday.
She wrote, “Happiest birthday dear @Shraddhakapoor. May U have the most wonderful year.”
Kareena, who recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan, also took to photo-video sharing platform to send birthday greetings to Shraddha.
Sharing a throwback picture of Shraddha, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday”.
Shraddha is currently busy making memories at her cousin Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding in the Maldives.