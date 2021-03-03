BLACKPINK’s Rose plans the release of her solo debut song ‘Gone’

BLACKPINK’s vocalist Rose has gearing up for her solo debut scheduled to release next week on 12th March 2021.



The only information regarding this upcoming release lies in her teaser for Gone and depicts the struggles and losses of a grieving woman.

Currently it is unknown whether the vocalist will make her debut with a full-album, a single or even a mini-album. The only hint available lies in the poster uploaded to Instagram.

It showcases Rose in a sultry post looking straight up at the camera in a frilly lilac dress.

Check it out below:



