PSL 2021: Karachi Kings need 189 to win against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings require 189 runs to beat Peshawar Zalmi in the match 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Peshawar were asked to bat first by Karachi Kings after Imad Wasim won the toss on a pitch favouring the teams chasing the target.

Peshawar were looking to set a below par score after they lost three wickets in the powerplay at just 39 runs.

Kings were in command at the end of 10th over when Peshawar were 69/4 and had lost Haider Ali just when he was looking to charge.

However, an 82-run partnership between West Indian Shane Rutherford and Englishman Ravi Bopara had taken the game away from the opposition.

Rutherford fell to Mohammad Ilyas in the 18th over but by that time the stage was set for Amad Butt to propel the Peshawar Zalmi to 188.

The all-rounder hit Dan Christian for 32 runs in the last over to help his side put up a defendable total.