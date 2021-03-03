close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Jemima Goldsmith showers love on Sajal Ali

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith showers love on Sajal Ali

Pakistani star Sajal Ali received love from Jemima Goldsmith after she posted a stunning photo of herself on Instagram.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture in winter wear and hinted at travelling as she captioned the photo with a simple plane emoji.

Fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over Sajal shortly after she posted the picture.

The stunning photo also caught the attention of Jemima Goldsmith.

Jemima simply dropped a star emoji in the comment section to gush over Sajal.

Sajal Ali has joined the star-studded cast of Jemima Goldsmith's romantic comedy movie What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz