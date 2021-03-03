Jemima Goldsmith showers love on Sajal Ali

Pakistani star Sajal Ali received love from Jemima Goldsmith after she posted a stunning photo of herself on Instagram.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture in winter wear and hinted at travelling as she captioned the photo with a simple plane emoji.

Fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over Sajal shortly after she posted the picture.



The stunning photo also caught the attention of Jemima Goldsmith.

Jemima simply dropped a star emoji in the comment section to gush over Sajal.

Sajal Ali has joined the star-studded cast of Jemima Goldsmith's romantic comedy movie What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.