Experts fret over Meghan Markle’s decision to disclose ‘issues of race’ in the UK: report

Experts raise the alarm over Meghan Markle’s hidden agenda for the Oprah Winfrey interview and its negative impacts on the country’s image.



News regarding their potential conversation on race in the UK were brought forward by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

There he claimed, “I know that she is going to mention things like mental health and the impact of being in the UK had on her mental health.”

“I know that she’s going to mention about the press intrusion, but also she’s going to raise the issue of race in Britain. I’m not sure this is the right panel to discuss that about how when you are either black or mixed heritage like Meghan how she felt in the UK. That issue, I think, is the one we are going to be talking about next week.”