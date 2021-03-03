close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Experts fret over Meghan Markle’s decision to disclose ‘issues of race’ in the UK: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021
Experts fret over Meghan Markle’s decision to disclose ‘issues of race’ in the UK: report

Experts raise the alarm over Meghan Markle’s hidden agenda for the Oprah Winfrey interview and its negative impacts on the country’s image.

News regarding their potential conversation on race in the UK were brought forward by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

There he claimed, “I know that she is going to mention things like mental health and the impact of being in the UK had on her mental health.”

“I know that she’s going to mention about the press intrusion, but also she’s going to raise the issue of race in Britain. I’m not sure this is the right panel to discuss that about how when you are either black or mixed heritage like Meghan how she felt in the UK. That issue, I think, is the one we are going to be talking about next week.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment