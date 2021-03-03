Is Mahira Khan now fed up of the ‘Pawri’ trend?

Is Mahira Khan now fed up of ‘Pawri’ trend?

Pakistani star Mahira Khan seems to have had enough of the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend after it took the internet by storm recently.



Mahira Khan, who won the hearts of fans after recreating the ‘Pawri’ trend, shared a hilarious meme on it.

She turned to Instagram and shared a meme which hinted that the superstar is now fed up of the trend.

The Raees actress posted a comic wherein the Batman can be seen slapping Robin who tries to recreate ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and asks him to shut up.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to criticize Mahira after she posted it saying she was the first to recreate the Pawri trend.



One fan wrote, “Ye phly khudi dance kr rahi te ab chup krwa re. Ajeb”

Some netizens supported Mahira saying, “Thank you for being brave enough to speak about the things no one talks about!!”.



Aiman Khan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same meme.

