Sofia Richie stuns onlookers as she steps out with pals in stylish outfit

Sofia Richie turned heads as she appeared at a Beverly Hills' restaurant to enjoy lunch with friends on Tuesday.
The 22-year-model dropped jaws in a stylish cheetah print coat. The daughter of Lionel Richie turned heads as she appeared at a restaurant to enjoy a lunch.
Scott Disick's ex girlfriend tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted trousers that flaunted her loafers on her slim feet. She also sported a stylish red face mask and carried a leather bag to give a perfect look to her personality.
The charming girl's latest outing comes just days after her ex Scott Disick made his relationship with Amelia Hamlin 'Instagram official' by sharing a photo of himself and the 19-year-old model.
Sofia is seen enjoying most of her time with tight knit friend group in recent months, following her split from ex Scott Disick in last year August.