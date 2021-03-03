close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Sofia Richie stuns onlookers as she steps out with pals in stylish outfit

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Sofia Richie turned heads as she appeared at a Beverly Hills' restaurant to enjoy lunch with friends on Tuesday.

The 22-year-model dropped jaws in a stylish cheetah print coat. The daughter of Lionel Richie turned heads as she appeared at a restaurant to enjoy a lunch.

Scott Disick's ex girlfriend tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted trousers that flaunted her loafers on her slim feet. She also sported a stylish red face mask and carried a leather bag to give a perfect look to her personality.

The charming girl's latest outing comes just days after her ex Scott Disick made his relationship with Amelia Hamlin 'Instagram official' by sharing a photo of himself and the 19-year-old model.

Sofia is seen enjoying most of her time with tight knit friend group in recent months, following her split from ex Scott Disick in last year August.

