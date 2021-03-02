Gayle King articulates thoughts on Oprah's explosive chat with Meghan and Harry

Gayle King says Oprah Winfrey can 'ask anything she wants' during Meghan and Harry chat

Gayle King cannot wait to watch Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The CBS host recently articulated her feelings on the much-awaited tell-all, set to premiere on March 7.

“We want to remind you that Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah, it’s their first major broadcast interview since giving up their senior royal duties,” Gayle said on air.



She added, “And I’ve heard from reliable sources, this is Oprah talking, that it’s the best interview she’s ever done. So I'm curious. I think that's saying something.”

Gayle revealed that she has witnessed Oprah working hard all weekend preparing for the interview to get aired.

According to the host, “I’m told that nothing is off-limits, nothing is off-limits. She [Oprah] can ask anything she wants."

The Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is set to be broadcasted on coming Sunday, March 7.