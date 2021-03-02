close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2021

Only 5.4 million Americans tuned in to watch Golden Globes 2021: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 02, 2021

In 2020, 18.3 million Americans, the smallest audience in eight years, watched the Golden Globes ceremony

The television audience for Hollywood’s virtual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday fell sharply from last year’s event, according to preliminary estimates on Monday.

Ratings data reported on Monday by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline showed that only about 5.4 million Americans watched the three-hour telecast on the NBC network.

The preliminary figures do not reflect views on the US West Coast, but they nevertheless reflect a drop of about 60% from early audience estimates for the 2020 show.

In 2020, 18.3 million Americans, the smallest audience in eight years, watched the Golden Globes ceremony on television, according to final Nielsen data.

Variety called the event “a lazy, clueless ceremony that likely convinced many viewers to change the channel.” Britain’s Daily Telegraph described it as a “shambolic hellscape of Zoom ineptitude” that it said boded ill for the Oscars in April. - Reuters 

Latest News

More From Entertainment