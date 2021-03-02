Disha Patani showers love on her beau Tiger Shroff on his 31st birthday

Indian star Disha Patani showered love on her beau Tiger Shroff as he celebrates his 31st birthday, today.



Disha turned to Instagram and shared lovely photos of Tiger with bunny filter and extended sweet birthday wishes to him.

She also showered love on her boyfriend, calling him ‘the cassanova’.

The Baaghi 2 actress wrote, “Happiest b’day ‘the cassanova’.”

“shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff”, she further said followed by heart emoji.

She also shared Tiger’s lovely snap from the beach view to wish him on his birthday.



Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff was quick to drop numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

Fans and friends also wished Tiger on his birthday.