Mon Mar 01, 2021
Sara Ali Khan wows fans with gorgeous snaps

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan shared some new snaps  as a way of welcoming the new month. 

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 star shared jaw-dropping photos of herself along with some friends at a gorgeous location.

She can be seen dropping jaws in a white ethnic attire which she paired with a colourful scarf and a pair of khussas.

""#newday #newweek #newmonth," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the diva as they showered her with heart emojis.

Take a look:



Latest News

