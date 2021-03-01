Sara Ali Khan wows fans with gorgeous snaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan shared some new snaps as a way of welcoming the new month.
Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 star shared jaw-dropping photos of herself along with some friends at a gorgeous location.
She can be seen dropping jaws in a white ethnic attire which she paired with a colourful scarf and a pair of khussas.
""#newday #newweek #newmonth," she captioned the post.
Fans couldn't help but compliment the diva as they showered her with heart emojis.
Take a look: