Pakistan to use satellite for monitoring Billion Tree Tsunami Project

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change has decided to monitor the government's Billion Tree Tsunami Project via satellite. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

As reported by Geo.tv, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that SUPARCO would also ensure the transparency of the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to plant 10 billion trees to make Pakistan greener and mitigate the effects of climate change has been lauded by different countries.



Not long ago, the United Kingdom government said that Pakistan is "showing global leadership in tackling climate change with its 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project."

In 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project, which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan.



In 2019, about 1.6 million native tree species were planted in different cities of Pakistan by WWF and about 1.002 million native plants were planted with the provincial forest department, academic institutions and civil society in 2020.



