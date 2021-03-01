close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
March 1, 2021

Maya Ali's recent snaps prove she's a style queen

Mon, Mar 01, 2021

It is no secret that when it comes to serving looks, Pakistani actress Maya Ali  among the  very best. 

Taking to Instagram, the Mann Mayal star shared gorgeous photos of herself from an event.

The star opted for a western look which consisted of some bell-bottom jeans, a sleeveless white shirt and white heels.

She finished the effortless look with a small handbag, some jewelry and a pearl headband.

It came to no surprise that fans were left with dropped jaws as they commented heart emojis and gave love to the star.

"So cute," one user commented.

"Looking beautiful," another fan wrote.

Take a look:




