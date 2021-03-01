Kangana Ranaut reveals how her birth 'disappointed’ everyone in her family

Indian star Kangana Ranaut, who is an avid social media user, welcomed her birthday month -- March-- and revealed how her birth had 'disappointed’ everyone in her family.



Sharing a throwback photo from her teenage days, Kangana opened up about anecdotes shared by her family and that it pierced her heart every-time.

Kangana revealed, “My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time.”

“There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful”, she added.



On the work front, Kangana has kick started work on her next project, Tejas, in which she plays a Sikh soldier.

She posted a picture of her uniform and wrote “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”

Kangana will celebrate her 34th birthday on March 23, 2021.