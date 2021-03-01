Ellen Pompeo writes open letter criticizing the HFPA amid controversy

Ellen Pompeo called for action as she shared with her followers an open letter

Hollywood star Ellen Pompeo gave her take on the controversy spiralling out of control about that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The Grey’s Anatomy actor called for action as she shared with her followers an open letter about the Golden Globe Awards organization that is under fire for having zero Black people in its 87-member body.

“I think we can all agree that the governing body of the Golden Globe Awards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a membership equity issue that is unacceptable,” she wrote.

“This is a very solvable problem. This is Hollywood, we are master problem solvers. There is a solution here and I have faith we can find it. What we can not do…is leave this problem up to the black community and all our communities of color to fix. This is not their problem, it’s ours,” she continued.

“I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege...to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved. Let’s show our black colleagues that we care and are willing to do the work to right the wrongs we have created. Now is not a time to be silent. We have a real action item here let’s get it done,” she added.

