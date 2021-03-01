Shah Rukh Khan announces his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt for film ‘Darlings’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has announced his first-ever collaboration with starlet Alia Bhatt as producers with film Darlings after the latter confirmed she has set up her own production company.



The Dilwale star took social media and announced his collaboration with Alia Bhatt as producers.

“Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable.”

“PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai...”



He further said “#Darlings presented by @redchilliesent, in association with @eternalsunshineproduction, starring @aliaabhatt, @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma and @roshan.matthew.”

Earlier, Alia turned to Instagram and announced her first project as producer with her favourite Shah Rukh Khan.

She wrote, “This one's special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent!”.

The film will be produced under Alia’s newly launched production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

