Alia Bhatt turns producer with her first venture ‘Darlings’

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has turned producer with ‘Darlings’, her first project under her own production company.



The Gully Boy star, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's romantic drama Student of the Year in 2012, turned to Instagram and shared the name of her production company.

Alia wrote, “And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!!”.

Revealing the name of the company, the actress said “Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales.”



Later, she also announced her first project under Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first to welcome Alia to her production journey.



He commented, “you go girl’ along with numerous heart and clapping emojis.