Feroze Khan ecstatic as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ gets ‘warm response’

Feroze Khan was delighted and thanked his fans for a warm response to drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat.



He turned to Twitter and thanked his fans as the third episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat reached nearly 10 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and started trending at No. 2.

Episode 2 of the drama is currently trending at No.1 on the video-sharing platform.

The Khaani actor tweeted, “[G]uys honestly thank you for such a warm response on #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”

“I don’t know how to react to this just grateful! Love and luck your way! Love, F”, Feroze Khan added.

Directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Khuda Aur Mohabbat was premiered on February 12, 2021.

All three episodes of the drama have reached over 50 million views on YouTube collectively.