Travis Scott reaches out to citizens effected by the Texas freeze

Renowned rapper Travis Scott has come to the frontlines to offer emergency food support to Texas residence suffering from the great Texas freeze.

The star’s foundation Cactus Jack partnered with the City of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation to launch this initiative.

It has already been in distribution for the last week and according to People magazine, Scott has provided over 500,000 hot meals to local community members.

For those unaware, winter storm Uri or the North American Winter Storm, has caused wide-spread panic, heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures all across Texas this month.