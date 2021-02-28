Osman Khalid Butt dismisses wedding rumours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Osman Khalid Butt has quashed his wedding rumours with co-star Sidra Niazi.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared a screen grab from his upcoming drama series and wrote sarcastically, “My wedding was so rushed, I was done in a single take, lol.”
“('Twas amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs - my sister took the cake with a 'can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!' message, but knew a clarification was necessary when industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate.”
He said, “This is a scene from my upcoming drama Chupke Chupke.”