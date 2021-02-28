Osman Khalid Butt dismisses wedding rumours

Pakistani star Osman Khalid Butt has quashed his wedding rumours with co-star Sidra Niazi.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared a screen grab from his upcoming drama series and wrote sarcastically, “My wedding was so rushed, I was done in a single take, lol.”

“('Twas amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs - my sister took the cake with a 'can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!' message, but knew a clarification was necessary when industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate.”

He said, “This is a scene from my upcoming drama Chupke Chupke.”



