Amitabh Bachchan’s fans pray for his speedy recovery after actor hints at undergoing surgery

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans pray for his speedy recovery as actor hints at undergoing surgery

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s millions of fans started praying for the speedy recovery of their favourite actor after he hinted at undergoing a surgery.



Amitabh Bachchan has left his millions of fans concerned after he shared update on his health.

The veteran actor, who is an avid social media user, turned to his official blog post and shared update on his health.

Amitabh wrote, “medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write”.

The blog post has left Amitabh’s fans concerned as the veteran actor didn’t reveal if the surgery is complete or not yet.

Fans and well-wishers started praying for the speedy recovery of their favouite actor shortly after he shared the update.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Chehre, releasing on 30th April.



