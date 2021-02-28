close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2021

Kristen Stewart on how she is preparing to do justice to Princess Diana’s character

Acclaimed American actor Kristen Stewart is shedding light on her character of Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer and how she embraced the role. 

The Twilight actor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight spoke about how she is prepping to play the role of the late Princess of Wales and how the film has been ‘internalized.’

"It's a really meditative project. There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black and white thing and it's a very slippery, really emotionally-packed story for a lot of people,” she said.

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalized imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family," she continued.

"I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalized story,” she added.

