Hira Mani receives love from hubby as she celebrates 33rd birthday

Pakistani star Hira Mani received love from husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Saturday.



The Dil Toh Bacha Hai actor turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Hira to wish her on her birthday.

Mani also penned down a romantic birthday note for wifey.

Sharing the stunning snap, he wrote, “Happy birthday meri cinderilla Meri laila meri heer meri juliet, meri life story Tumaharay baghair bohat boring houte agar tum naa houtie...” [sic]

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Hira Mani reposted the photo and thanked her hubby for love and wishes.

She said, “Mano thanks yaar mujhey piyar kerne kay liye”.

Meanwhile, the Sun Yaara star has also received love and sweet wishes from her fans and fellow showbiz star on her birthday.

