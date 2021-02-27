Ayeza Khan says it’s ‘honor’ to work with Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas

Ayeza Khan has said that it is an ‘honor’ for her to work with ‘brilliant’ actors Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas.



Ayeza said this while commenting on Imran Abbas post where he shared a stunning photo with Humayun Saeed.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with Humayun and captioned it, “Someone I respect, love and admire the most in our industry...Mera bhai @saeedhumayun.”

The photo also caught the attention of the Mehar Posh actress.



Commenting on the picture, Ayeza Khan said, “You two are my favorites. Amazing Human beings.”

Tagging the two, she went on to say, “It's an honor for me to work with such brilliant actors with the best heart! @imranabbas.official @saeedhumayun.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.