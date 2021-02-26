PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi decide to field first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have been put to bat on Friday by the Peshawar Zalmi in in Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth match at the National Stadium.

After missing qualification to the PSL play-offs for the first time last season, Quetta Gladiators have started the 2021 season in a similar fashion and are currently on the bottom of the points table after losing both games they’ve played so far.

They will, however, look to change their fortunes today evening when they meet their regular opponent Peshawar Zalmi in today's.

Zalmi, meanwhile, will enter the game with some edge over the Gladiators after a remarkable run-chase against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 16 times in PSL with Gladiators having a 8-7 edge over Zalmis. One game ended as no-result.