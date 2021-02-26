close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Urwa Hocane avoids tiff with Farhan Saeed at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding

Urwa Hocane avoids tiff with Farhan Saeed at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed spotted desperately avoiding a confrontation at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding.

For those unaware, news of Urwa’s and Farhan’s marriage woes have stirred up both fan bases and it appears Urwa has been having a hard time dealing with the alleged falling out.

A video by Irfanistan shows Urwa sitting next to Sadia on the stage while Qasim and Farhan click pictures at the edge before disappearing from the screen.

Check it out below:

There were also other instances where it looked as if Farhan was steering clear of his estranged ladylove on the dance stage. 


