Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal say fans convinced them to tie the knot

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal detailed their modern-day love story and wedding amid quarantine

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal broke silence on their marriage, revealing that they decided to tie the knot after getting influenced by their fans.

The duo took part in a recent interview wherein they detailed their modern-day love story and quarantine wedding.



"I'm a very closed up guy so I have a selected few people who I love and those are the people I talk to," said Shahroz.

"So with Sadaf I hit it off but when we came back, people started painting our friendship in a different light so then we both were like..." he added hinting that both he and Sadaf were influenced by the public’s opinion.

Explaining why he decided to marry Sadaf, Shahroz said, "The best thing that would any attract any man is honesty. Especially in our industry, where we are out and about, and us men being however we are, growing up in Pakistan, we have a certain mentality. So keeping that mentality in mind, her morals were in the right place,"

Sadaf also revealed that she eventually came to the realization that Shahroz was the man for her. "I don't know what it was about him, but I just decided that this is the man that I want to be the father of my children,"