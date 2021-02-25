close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

Hamza Ali Abasi, Naimal Khawar's son leaves fans gushing

Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar’s son left fans gushing.

In a post on Instagram, Naimal shared an adorable photo of the father-son duo.

The little one can be seen in his father’s arm, who is smiling, looking very cute.

The photo was certainly a treat to fans as they gushed over how adorable the little one looked.

Even Naimal expressed her love for her husband and baby as she shared a love-filled caption on the post.

"My whole world. Allah Shukar [Thank the Lord]," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



