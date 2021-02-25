Hamza Ali Abasi, Naimal Khawar's son leaves fans gushing

Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar’s son left fans gushing.

In a post on Instagram, Naimal shared an adorable photo of the father-son duo.

The little one can be seen in his father’s arm, who is smiling, looking very cute.

The photo was certainly a treat to fans as they gushed over how adorable the little one looked.

Even Naimal expressed her love for her husband and baby as she shared a love-filled caption on the post.

"My whole world. Allah Shukar [Thank the Lord]," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







