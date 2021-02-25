close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Viola Davis to essay the role of Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021
Viola Davis was roped in to play Michelle Obama on the upcoming series

Celebrated Hollywood superstar Viola Davis will be starring as former US First Lady Michelle Obama in a new series focusing on the first ladies in the country.

The Academy Award-winning Fences star was roped in to play Mrs. Obama on the upcoming series, tentatively titled, The First Lady.

As per a report by Variety, the show is expected to "peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives" and will put focus on the East Wing instead of the West as that is "where many of history's most impactful and world changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies."

Apart from that, the anthology will also reportedly be zooming in on Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson, who recently bagged praises for her portrayal as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown.

Latest News

More From Entertainment