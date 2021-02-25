'The Bad Batch': Release date of next 'Star Wars' series announced

“Star Wars” series The Bad Batch will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, according to Reuters.

The news agency reported it will be an animated show about an elite group of clones .

It said Marvel Studios live-action series “Loki,” about the villain played by Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on June 11, Disney said in a statement ahead of a presentation of upcoming programming to the Television Critics Association.

“The Bad Batch” will follow the experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone War.

The company is adding several high-profile series from its Star Wars and Marvel franchises to help attract viewers to Disney+, which launched in November 2019.

As of Jan. 2, Disney+ had 94.9 million subscribers, helped by the popularity of “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”