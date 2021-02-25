'The Bad Batch': Release date of next 'Star Wars' series announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
“Star Wars” series The Bad Batch will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, according to Reuters.
The news agency reported it will be an animated show about an elite group of clones .
It said Marvel Studios live-action series “Loki,” about the villain played by Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on June 11, Disney said in a statement ahead of a presentation of upcoming programming to the Television Critics Association.
“The Bad Batch” will follow the experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone War.
The company is adding several high-profile series from its Star Wars and Marvel franchises to help attract viewers to Disney+, which launched in November 2019.
As of Jan. 2, Disney+ had 94.9 million subscribers, helped by the popularity of “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”