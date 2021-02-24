Mukesh Ambani announces to build world's largest zoo in India's Gujarat

Indian business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani's file photo. Photo: AFP/File

Indian business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, has announced plans to build the world's largest zoo in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Asia's second-richest man has decided to build the world's largest zoo in the city of Jamnagar, Gujarat, covering 113 hectares, or 280 acres, the Indian media reported.

Reportedly, Ambani's 25-year-old son Anant Ambani will lead the zoo's management.

"The zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon's Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert, and Exotic Island," read the report by India Today.

Ambani said the "Green Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom" will also keep animals safe and rehabilitate sick or disabled animals.





