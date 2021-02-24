Kajol shares a romantic note to wish Ajay Devgn on 22nd wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Kajol shared a romantic note to wish her hubby Ajay Devgn as the much-adored celebrity couple are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today, February 24.



Ajay and Kajol tied the knot back in 1999 and share two children Nysa and Yug Devgn.

The actress turned to Instagram on Wednesday and penned down a romantic note to wish Ajay.

Sharing a throwback photo with Ajay, Kajol said “And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.



Kajol and Ajay’s fans can’t stop gushing over them and wished them a happy anniversary.

On the work from Ajay and his wife were last seen together in film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.