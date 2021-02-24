Aima Baig reveals ‘true talent’ of Shahbaz Shigri to world on his birthday

Aima Baig has extended sweet wishes to her rumoured beau Shahbaz Shigri on his 33rd birthday and revealed his ‘true talent’ to the world.



The Malang singer took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Shigri and wrote, “Halalalalalalala... thats what my thoughts are writing this, theres so much to say but honestly i cant find the right words to show all these memories we have built together.”

“Still thinking if it be cringy to write too much, but in all honesty there arent enough words to describe the type of person you are.”

“I have known you for quite a while now, and surprisingly i still cant think of a single drab moment with you dude, who needs comedy central when they have you in their life,” she said and added “I sorta dig all your dad jokes now, and dayum that jukebox of rejected Bollywood Lollywood songs that keeps playing in your head.”



Aima further said, “Never met a fellow more mellow than you, also lets reveal your true talent to the world today “that aussie accent imitation with a hint of british” is definitley an inspiring emulation.”

“Thankyou for turning me into a better person Shigri, and hats off to you for coping up with a person like me LOL! Lucky to have you. Happy birthday Bubz Ilysm”

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans of Aima and Shigri.