Kareena Kapoor’s dad shares update about name of his grandson

Veteran Bollywood actor and father of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor has updated fans of the celebrity couple about the name of his grandson.



As the fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse and name of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son, Randhir Kapoor opened up about the naming ceremony of the newborn.

Talking to Indian media, the veteran actor updated fans about Taimur Ali Khan’s newborn sibling name.

Randhir when prodded about his daughter Kareena’s newborn son, said, "It's too early. We haven't decided the baby's name yet."

Earlier, Randhir had revealed that the newborn baby looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

After visiting the daughter and her son at hospital, Randhir had said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."