Justice Isa's review petition: CJP constitutes 10-member bench to hear case

A 10-member larger bench, on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed instructions, has been formed to hear the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faie Isa in the presidential reference filed against him, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Earlier, a six-member bench presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had referred the matter to the CJP Gulzar Ahmed, after which the chief justice constituted the bench to hear the case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will head the 10-member bench, which also includes judges who wrote dissenting notes in the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Meanwhile, sources said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Maqbool Baqir are part of the bench while Justice Aminuddin Khan has been included in the bench due to Justice Faisal Arab's retirement. The case will be heard on March 1.