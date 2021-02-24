close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 24, 2021

Justice Isa's review petition: CJP constitutes 10-member bench to hear case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 24, 2021

A 10-member larger bench, on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed instructions, has been formed to hear the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faie Isa in the presidential reference filed against him, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Earlier, a six-member bench presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had referred the matter to the CJP Gulzar Ahmed, after which the chief justice constituted the bench to hear the case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will head the 10-member bench, which also includes judges who wrote dissenting notes in the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Meanwhile, sources said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Maqbool Baqir are part of the bench while Justice Aminuddin Khan has been included in the bench due to Justice Faisal Arab's retirement. The case will be heard on March 1.

Latest News

More From Pakistan