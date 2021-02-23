I don't want to be here anymore: Jameela Jamil opens up about suicide

Actress Jameela Jamil has come forth to admit that she has struggled with suicidal thoughts after being accused of having Munchausen’s syndrome.

Speaking at a virtual body confidence conference, The Good Place star shared that she was left with dangerous thoughts after she "mocked for her disability and mental health".

Jameela said that it was on her birthday last year when she was left "totally suicidal" and left thinking: "What an ugly world, I don't want to be here anymore."

"Just a year ago I was totally suicidal. This week is my birthday week," she said.

"I was totally suicidal on my birthday last year because of how much people were just mocking my disability, or like, mocking my mental health and I was like, what an ugly world, I don't want to be here anymore."

The actress, in February last year, was forced to defend her health conditions after a troll accused her of having Munchausen's syndrome. The disease causes people to pretend that they are ill when they are completely healthy.

She had shared in the past her list of health issues which includes being partially deaf as a child, 'having cancer twice', being wheelchair-bound by one of two car accidents and having Ehlers-Danlos syndromes.