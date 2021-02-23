close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021
Kareena Kapoor returns to Instagram after welcoming second baby

Indian star Kareena Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, returned to Instagram two days after she welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Good Newwz actress made her social media return with the announcement of Saif Ali Khan starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police release date.

Kareena, while sharing the poster of the film, wrote, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal.”

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police also features Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Earlier, Arjun and Jacqueline also shared the same poster and confirmed film’s release date.


