Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz join ‘Pawri’ girl for a fun video

Pakistani stars Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz joined social media sensation 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen to recreate a fun video.



In the video that is making rounds on the internet, ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl recreates the viral trend with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz and others at the wrap of film Parde Main Rehne Dou.

The video has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of fans on social media.

In the clip, they all can be seen enjoying with the 'Pawri' girl.

Many celebrities including Mahira Khan from Pakistan have jumped on the ‘Pawri’ bandwagon and shared hilarious videos on their respective social media handles.