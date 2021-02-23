Woody Allen claims new doc on his sexual abuse case is ‘riddled with falsehoods’

Woody Allen has broken his silence on the new documentary that was released on Sunday regarding the sexual abuse allegations placed against him.



The director and his wife Soon-Yi Previn dubbed the HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow as a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

The couple issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

"Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond'. Of course, they declined to do so,” the statement read.

"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place,” it added.

"While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," it concluded.

The series explores the sexual abuse allegations placed against Allen by his and ex-partner Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

The first episode, which was aired on Sunday on HBO, showed Dylan and Mia speaking about the allegations made against Allen.