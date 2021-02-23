Kareena Kapoor, newborn son discharged from hospital

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son have been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai, according to Indian media.



Kareena, who welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan on Sunday, was spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday morning with the hubby, son Taimur Ali Khan and their newborn baby.

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan has extended gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love and support after they welcomed the baby.

The Tanhaji actor said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.”

“Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”