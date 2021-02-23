Pregnant Meghan and Prince Harry all smiles as they make first appearance after big announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking smashing as the happiest couple made their first appearance after announcing second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who secured a deal with Spotify last year, recorded a brief video to plug their Archewell Audio podcast at the live stream event.

Meghan, who put a stylish display during her with Harry, revealed that they're "using podcasting to drive powerful conversations".

The Duchess added: "We created Archwell audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories."

The Duke also shared his thoughts about the move, saying : "And the biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities in that safe space."

Harry and Meghan's chic appearance comes amid news that their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey may have to be re-edited or even partially re-shot due to the rift it has caused with the royal family.